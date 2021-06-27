SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4205 per share on Sunday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.40.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.