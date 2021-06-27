ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Saturday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from ALE Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About ALE Property Group
