ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Saturday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from ALE Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get ALE Property Group alerts:

About ALE Property Group

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 9 years.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.