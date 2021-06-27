APN Property Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:APD)

APN Property Group Limited (ASX:APD) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

APN Property Group Company Profile

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

