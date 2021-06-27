Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $85.89 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,724,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $85,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

