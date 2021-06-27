Head to Head Survey: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) versus Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.38 $9.77 billion $7.70 11.04 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rio Tinto Group and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 2 6 8 0 2.38 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.73%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

