Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.06% of Forward Air worth $98,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forward Air by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

