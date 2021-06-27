Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 69,136 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,136 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.09. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

