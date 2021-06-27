Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Progyny worth $112,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,222 shares of company stock worth $43,489,534 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

