Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

