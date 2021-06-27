Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,219,376. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

