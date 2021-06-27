Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.