Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Regis worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RGS opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis Co. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.