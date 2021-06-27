South Dakota Investment Council Buys 1,409 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

