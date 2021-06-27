Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 12.42% of Heron Therapeutics worth $205,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

