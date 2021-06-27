Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of SWKS opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

