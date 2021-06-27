Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

