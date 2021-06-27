Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

