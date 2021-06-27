Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $671.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a PE ratio of 671.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $637.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.