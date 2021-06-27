South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.19 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

