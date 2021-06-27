South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

