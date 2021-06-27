The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $189,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.