Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

BME opened at $48.78 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

