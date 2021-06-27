Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after acquiring an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $112.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

