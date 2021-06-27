Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Stake Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,827 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OACB opened at $9.89 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.