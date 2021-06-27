27,245 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

