Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

