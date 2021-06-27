Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $968,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.69 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

