Barclays PLC Has $18.63 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,539 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

