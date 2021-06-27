Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

