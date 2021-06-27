Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 164.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

