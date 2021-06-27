Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

