Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 288 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 14.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 255.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 92.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

