Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

