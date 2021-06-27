Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.56. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

