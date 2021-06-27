Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,820 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.92.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.