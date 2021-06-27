Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$15.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Shares of POU opened at C$17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.15.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

