GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $54.89 Average PT from Brokerages

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

