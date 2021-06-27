Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE CRT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

