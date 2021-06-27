CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

