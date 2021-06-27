TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,769.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 170,650 shares of company stock worth $967,519 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

