StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.008726.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.80 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54.

Several research analysts have commented on SVAUF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

