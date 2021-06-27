Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

