Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

