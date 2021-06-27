Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $357,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,265,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,680,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 281,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

