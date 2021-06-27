Penta Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $13,508.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

