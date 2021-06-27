Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $267.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $159.24 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.