Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 10,230 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.