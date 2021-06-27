Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.24 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

