Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

