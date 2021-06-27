Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 535,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $7,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.